Video: Never Apart welcomes MAPP_MTL for annual fall show

Never Apart welcomes MAPP_MTL for annual fall show

3D micro-mapping exhibition is available to tour online

December 19.

The Centre Never Apart in Marconi-Alexandra welcomes MAPP_MTL, a projection mapping organization, for its annual fall show. The exhibition features works from over six artists from the organization. The installations, currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, can be seen in 3D on Never Apart’s website until December 19.

According to the artists’ statement, the exhibition reflects the current state of uncertainty, which is integrated into the artists’ creative process. The micro-mapping exhibition is one of five in Never Apart’s fall show, which centres around diversity and alternative forms of expression.

Video by Félix Bonnevie and Kate Lindsay Taeuschel