UQAM 75, Concordia 44: Stingers Women’s Basketball Has Hit Rock Bottom

Team Falls to Bottom of League Standings After Blowout Loss

The Stingers have lost seven straight games in a row. Photo Ion Etxebarria

The frustration level amongst the Concordia Stingers women’s basketball team has reached unprecedented levels.

Following the team’s 75-44 beatdown suffered at the hands of the Citadins Thursday night on the campus of UQAM, head coach Tenicha Gittens refused to speak with The Link about her team’s loss. To make matters worse, Gittens forbade her players from speaking with the media as well.

The Stingers played poorly from top to bottom. On the offensive side of the ball, little could be generated. The team mustered up a paltry 44 points on the evening, marking the lowest offensive output by the team as a whole since the start of the season. Were it not for guard Caroline Task’s 15 points, the loss would have been all the more painful.

Defensively, the team was none too better. Although the team started alright, scoring the first few baskets of the contest, repeated fouls and giveaways aplenty quickly sunk the Stingers. A nine-point deficit at the half quickly increased to a 19-point one after three quarters, ultimately resulting in a 29-point deficit by game’s end.

The Citadins’ Jessica Lubin ran roughshod through the Stingers lineup, finishing the game with a team-leading 22 points. She also blocked two shots, had six assists and collected nine rebounds in an all-around strong showing for the home side.

After winning three of the team’s first four games, the Stingers have now lost seven consecutive games. They sit tied with the Citadins for last place in the standings thanks to a 3-8 record. They are six games back of league-leading McGill, who pace the league with a record of 9-2.

The Stingers will return the favor to the Citadins, hosting the squad at Concordia on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. as part of the team’s Minor Basketball Day. Now in last place, the Stingers risk missing the playoffs and have just five regular season games left to climb back into the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec’s top four.

