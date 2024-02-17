Top five winter Stingers for 2023-24

Hockey and basketball teams have talent to spare

Emmy Fecteau (right) and Zoé Thibault (left) celebrate after Émilie Lussier’s second goal of the night. Photo Yann Rifflard

Concordia Stingers fans have certainly gotten their money’s worth this winter. An abundance of skilled players fills the hockey and basketball rosters, but there are five Stingers that leave a particular mark on their respective teams.

First, there are others who deserve an honourable mention.

Serena Tchida - Forward, Women’s Basketball

The third-year forward is the team’s best scorer by a country mile at 14.1 points per game, all the while averaging only 24.1 minutes per contest. Her 90 total rebounds lead the team and sit seventh in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), providing a solid defensive contribution.

Émilie Lavoie - Forward, Women’s Hockey

Lavoie has become a pillar on the Stingers’ second line, playing in all situations. Now in her third year, she has already set a new career high with 14 goals, and is on pace for a career-best 29 points.

Sean Larochelle - Defenceman, Men’s Hockey

A maestro in transition, Larochelle is having a strong second year. His highly-coveted ability to cycle the puck in the offensive zone makes him unpredictable for opposing teams. The 25 points he scored in 25 games sit third on the team, and have made him the go-to option for offence on the Stingers’ blue line.

Now, onto the top five.

5. Phélix Martineau - Centre, Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey captain kicks off the top five. Joining the Stingers following an American Hockey League stint, Martineau brought maturity and leadership during his three years with the team. This season, he established himself as a premier playmaker, putting up 20 assists in 24 games. His seven goals force opponents to respect his shooting ability and open up more passing lanes for his teammates. Martineau’s effectiveness in every facet of the game makes him a versatile option and allows his team to thrive.

4. Jaheem Joseph - Guard, Men’s Basketball

Joseph played his first full campaign with the Stingers this season. His 15.3 points per game sit third in the RSEQ. With a six-foot-five frame, he is a force when driving to the rim, but he is also tied for the bronze medal in Stingers three-point shooting at 33.3 per cent. His ability to score from anywhere makes him nearly impossible to guard. Defensively, his 24 steals and 82 total rebounds sit third and eighth in the RSEQ, respectively. The Ottawa native has turned into an all-around monster for the Stingers, but there’s one teammate that barely edges him out.

3. Sami Jahan - Guard, Men’s Basketball

The most experienced starter on the team is also the most impactful. Jahan brings stability, leadership and points to the table. The fourth-year guard has always been a prolific scorer. He recently hit 1,500 career points as a Stinger, and his 15.4 points per game in 2023-24 is second-best in the RSEQ. His ability to score from mid range, long range, and in the paint make him effective everywhere on the floor. Jahan’s 53 assists—fifth-most in Quebec—complement his scoring touch and justify his role as the Stingers’ primary ball-handler. His 63 defensive rebounds lead Concordia and put him sixth in Quebec. Jahan always steps up in crunch time, and has helped the Stingers grind out several close victories this season.

2. Émilie Lussier - Forward, Women’s Hockey

Lussier has picked up where she left off following her 100 points in 51 career games with John Abbott College. Her 34 points in 22 games are the fifth-highest in all of U Sports, and second among rookies. Her unique ability to become a ghost in the offensive zone coupled with her lethal shot make her an extremely valuable asset to the Stingers. Playing on the second line for most of the season has allowed her to blossom into a star instead of worrying about carrying the load. The future looks bright for her at Concordia.

1. Emmy Fecteau - Centre, Women’s Hockey

The captain of the top-ranked U Sports women’s hockey team is undoubtedly the most impactful Stinger. Although Fecteau’s production has taken a slight dip this season, her offensive impact remains elite thanks to her fluid transition game and tremendous release. Off the ice, the fourth-year forward coaches young girls and recently became one of eight players to take home the Governor General’s medal for academic excellence. She has all the tools anybody could possibly want in a hockey player. When it’s all said and done, she will be one of the greatest Stingers to ever lace up skates at Ed Meagher Arena. The PWHL—and perhaps Hockey Canada—will have their eyes firmly set on Fecteau as she wraps up her Stingers career.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 10, published February 13, 2024.