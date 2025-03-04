Meet the man behind the infamous ‘Let’s Go Stingers’ chant

Often unseen but never unheard, Jim Cartier embodies what it truly means to bleed maroon and gold

Jim Cartier’s “Let’s Go Stingers!” chant energizes the crowd at every football, hockey and rugby game. Photo Alice Martin

You may not know his name, but if you’ve attended a Stingers game in the last decade, you have definitely heard his voice.

For over 10 years, Jim Cartier, 73, has been a staple in the stands at Concordia University football, hockey and rugby games. His booming voice is the driving force behind the iconic “Let’s Go Stingers” chant that can be heard echoing throughout the stands from the first whistle until the last.

Whether at home or on the road, his energy ignites the crowd at pivotal moments, shifting momentum and uniting the Stingers faithful.

Despite an hour and 45-minute public transit commute from Rivière-des-Prairies –Pointe-aux-Trembles to Concordia’s Loyola campus, Cartier almost never misses a game. Night after night, he brings relentless energy, doing his best to transform the stands into an electric and unforgettable atmosphere.

“I’ve never driven a car, ever. I’ve only ever used public transit and I doze most of the way [to Loyola campus],” Cartier said.

While his dedication and infectious passion are undeniable, to most, his deeper motivation has remained a mystery—until now.

A family affair

Cartier’s connection to Concordia goes beyond simply being a fan. It all started during his time as a student at Loyola College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1972, followed by a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia in 1983. As a student, he was a frequent spectator at football and hockey games, drawn to the electric atmosphere and the sense of community among fellow students.

“Back in my day, we used to fill that arena. The rivalry between us and Sir George or McGill was phenomenal, we packed the place,” Cartier said.

After graduating in ‘83, Cartier shifted his focus to his family and his career as an administrative manager, stepping away from Stingers games for several years. His return came 35 years ago when he took his eldest son, Philippe Cartier, to a football game when he was just six years old, unknowingly sparking a family tradition that would span generations.

What began as a simple father-son bonding experience soon became a cornerstone of their relationship, evolving into a ritual that now includes Cartier’s grandson, Xavier Cartier. Three generations strong, they continue to share the excitement, creating lasting memories together.

“It just kind of happened naturally,” Philippe said. “[Xavier] got to a certain age, maybe around seven or eight, and my dad said, ‘Bring him along.’ Now, whenever we’re at a game, Xavier joins us and tries his best to make as much noise as his grandfather, but the man has a very, very thunderous voice, so it’s very difficult.”

For Philippe, this tradition has meant more than just watching the games—it’s been a way to stay close to his father through the years.

“It’s the one thing we do together that has really been ongoing since I was a small child,” he said. “We don’t get the chance to get together as often as we’d like to, but at least we know when football season comes around, we always make the time.”

“Back in my day, we used to fill that arena. The rivalry between us and Sir George or McGill was phenomenal, we packed the place.” — - Jim Cartier

Beyond the gridiron

Although Cartier’s reintroduction to Concordia Athletics began with football, his involvement expanded over the years. After retiring in 2011, he found himself looking for new ways to fill his time with meaningful activities. Despite becoming the president of the Montreal Aquarium Society and deepening his love for tropical fish, he still felt something was missing.

In 2014, after attending a McGill University hockey game, Cartier’s youngest son, Nicholas, called to convince him to check out a game—at the arena of his alma mater’s fiercest rival. Cartier responded, “Listen, I’ll go to any game you want but I’ll be darned if I’m going to go to McGill to watch a hockey game, we’ll go to Loyola and watch Concordia instead.”

From that moment on, Cartier became a fixture at Ed Meagher Arena, regularly attending both men’s and women’s hockey games. Not long after, Cartier became inspired by watching the Canadian women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics, and decided to experience the sport firsthand at Concordia.

“I didn’t know anything about the sport at all, literally nothing,” Cartier admitted, "but it looked really fun to watch.”

With the help of a friend who patiently explained the rules, Cartier quickly fell in love with the game and has been a dedicated fan ever since.

A game changer for Stingers Athletics

Cartier’s dedication has not gone unnoticed—by athletes, coaches or fellow fans alike.

A creature of habit, he arrives early to claim his usual seat across the aisle from the production booth, watching warm-ups and preparing to bring the energy. On rare occasions when he’s running late, friends know to save his seat with a coat or hat, knowing that, rain or shine, Cartier will be there.

Even the first leg of a record-breaking snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 13, couldn’t stop him: when he endured a five-hour round-trip commute just to watch two hours of Stingers hockey.

For the players and the coaching staff, his presence is more than just background noise—it’s a game-changer.

“It helps create an awesome environment for our team,” said Julie Chu, head coach of the Stingers women’s hockey team. “And for sure, we can hear Jim’s booming voice at key moments throughout a game.”

That sentiment is echoed across the Stingers Athletics programs. Madeleine McTavish, veteran fullback on the Stingers women’s rugby team, has felt Cartier’s support her entire career.

“He’s always been the one to bring the energy and provide the team with a well-timed boost,” McTavish said.

When the Stingers need momentum, Cartier’s signature “Let’s Go Stingers” chant rallies the crowd, helping the team harness its home-field advantage.

Even newcomers quickly recognize his impact. Alexis (Lexi) Bedier, a first-year Stingers women’s hockey player, was immediately struck by his energy.

“My first game, he was there, chanting, and I was like, ‘Who is that? That’s so cool,’” Bedier recalled. “When he ignites the crowd after a successful penalty kill—where we’ve just blocked shots, taken a beating and fended off the other team—those are the moments I notice his impact the most.”

More than just a fan, Cartier creates a buzz that fuels the Stingers and intimidates opponents.

“When he cheers, people respond,” Bedier said, “which totally changes the atmosphere in the rink, and makes playing on home ice a nightmare for our opponents. It’s empowering.”

Leaving a legacy, one cheer at a time

Despite his unmatched dedication, Cartier acknowledges that time will eventually take its toll.

“Let’s face it, I’m not young anymore,” Cartier said, “so I realize that at some point, age is going to get to me, and I will no longer be able to commute to Loyola.”

However, as long as Jim Cartier is in attendance, the Stingers will always have a passionate and loyal supporter in their corner. His presence unites fans, fuels the crowd and inspires players to give their all.

“We’re so grateful for the energy he brings, and I hope he knows we feel it—even when we’re locked in and focused on the game,” said Bedier.

From rookies to veterans, coaches to fellow fans, Cartier's influence is felt far and wide. He bleeds maroon and gold and has cemented his legacy as one of the most beloved figures in Stingers sports history.

When asked if he had any final words to share with the Stingers faithful, Cartier’s message was simple: “Guys… yell more!”

Some fans watch the game; he transforms them, and Stingers Nation stands taller because of him.

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 10, published March 4, 2025.