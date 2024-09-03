The ecosystem of student politics

What to know about the university’s undergraduate student union and associations

Graphic Panos Michalakopoulos

CSU

Founded in 1979, the Concordia Student Union (CSU) represents all undergraduate students at the university. Their job is to help students navigate university life and assist in advocating for issues to Concordia’s administration.

The CSU funds several services across campus. These include the CSU Advocacy Centre, the Housing and Job Resource Centre, the Legal Information Clinic, the Student Daycare and Nursery and a transitional housing pilot project that aims to provide temporary rent-free housing for students in need. The full list of CSU organizations and services can be found on the CSU’s website.

Politically, the CSU has actively been fighting against austerity and openly advocating for climate justice. They have also divested from Scotiabank for its investments in Elbit systems.

ASFA

Founded in 2001, the Arts and Science Federation of Associations (ASFA) is Concordia’s largest faculty-level student association, representing approximately 17,000 undergraduate students in the Faculty of Arts and Science. The federation represents 30 student associations across the faculty that serve the academic and accessibility interests of its members across different departments.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, ASFA actively campaigned against Quebec’s tuition hikes and advocated for a car-free Mackay Street with the help of Pedestrianize Mackay. Politically, ASFA has taken a stance in support of Palestinian solidarity, demanding the university divest from companies complicit in genocide and stand in support of Indigenous sovereignty.

CASA JMSB

The Commerce and Administration Students’ Association (CASA) is the undergraduate student association at the John Molson School of Business (JMSB). Representing over 7,000 business students, CASA is the umbrella organization for six student associations that represent different departments across JMSB. CASA is also in charge of two services: CASA’s Conference Program and their special funding for student projects.

Moreover, CASA is not known for its political activism, being the only student-run association not to participate in the anti-austerity movement during the 2023-2024 academic year.

ECA

The Engineering and Computer Science Association (ECA) represents all 6,800 undergraduate students at the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science. Under the ECA umbrella, 17 student groups host different activities and workshops, most notably HackConordia and Space Concordia.

Politically, ECA is not the most outspoken. However, during the 2023-2024 academic year, the ECA voted to go on strike against Quebec’s tuition hikes.

FASA

The Fine Arts Student Alliance (FASA) is a student association comprised of over 3,000 Faculty of Fine Arts undergraduate students. FASA is known for its political activism. The association works in a non-hierarchical manner and is “committed to being an open, inclusive organization that recognizes diversity.” FASA also aims to provide access and inclusion to communities traditionally marginalized.

Like ASFA, during the 2023-2024 academic year FASA actively campaigned against Quebec’s tuition hikes and was the first association to go on strike. Additionally, they took a stance in support of Palestinian solidarity, demanding the university divest from complicit companies. The association also funds a BIPOC Solidarity grant and hosts a variety of political and artsy workshops for students.

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 1, published September 3, 2024.