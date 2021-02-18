Summer semester to be held online

Concordia announces they will continue remote learning

Concordia has announced the summer semester will be held online. File Photo Emanuele Barbier

Concordia has announced the summer semester will be held online, despite the provincial government allowing university campuses to reopen under certain conditions.

“The public health situation in Montreal remains uncertain, with concerns about new virus variants and delays in the mass vaccination program,” wrote interim provost and vice-president academic Anne Whitelaw in the announcement circulated to staff and students.

The exception remains for teaching labs, courses and studio work where in-person classes are required. The libraries and research labs will also remain open.

Students will be able to access the campus in small groups for in-person activities, but more details will be announced later this spring, according to Whitelaw.

Health and safety conditions permitting, the university plans to hold in-person exams for a limited amount of classes starting this summer. According to Whitelaw, a list of courses requiring in-person examination will be published mid-March.

Convocation will still be held virtually, on June 17, 2021.

Plans for the fall 2021 term can be expected by the beginning of May. “Public health conditions permitting, the best-case scenario is that the fall term will be a hybrid model of remote and in-person instruction,” wrote Whitelaw.