Stingers Wrestler Francis Carter Among Nominees at 2018 BLG Awards

USports Most Outstanding Wrestler in the Running for USports Male Athlete of the Year

Carter, who has taken home honours as USports’ most outstanding wrester and Stingers’ male athlete of the year, could be bringing home new hardware in June. File Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

The nominees for the 2018 BLG Awards Athlete of the Year awards were announced Tuesday morning. Among them is all-star Stingers wrestler, Francis Carter.

Carter had a standout season this year, placing first in the 65-kilogram division at the Concordia invitational in October, and second at the York invitational in November.

In February, he helped his team to a silver medal at the USports national wrestling championship, going home with a gold medal in the 68-kilogram division.

His stellar season was capped off with him being named USports’ most outstanding wrestler.

Each year, USports partners with law firm BLG to honor the best of university athletics. Two awards are presented, the Doug Mitchell award for Male Athlete of the Year, and the Jim Thompson award for Female Athlete of the Year.

Each school nominates one male and one female athlete, and from there the nominees are narrowed down to one male and one female athlete representing Atlantic Canada, Canada West, Ontario, and Quebec. Winners are selected by the Canadian Athletic Board.

Carter’s nomination marks the first time a Concordia athlete has been among the eight nominees since 2013, when fellow wrestler David Tremblay was nominated.

If Carter is named the recipient of the award, he will be the first Concordia athlete to be honoured since Corinne Swirsky, a women’s hockey player who took home the honours in 1999.

The recipients will be announced at a ceremony honouring the eight nominees, taking place June 4 at Vancouver’s Chan Center for the Performing Arts.

