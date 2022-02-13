Stingers wrap-up: They’re (finally) back!

Concordia’s hockey and basketball teams are back and making a splash

The Stingers are back! And they’re all making a push for first place in their divisions

After what felt like years of waiting, we finally have some Stingers action back in our lives and from the looks of it, they’re making up for lost time.

Men’s Hockey

Calling the race for the Ontario University Athletics’ Far East division title close is a massive understatement with four of the five teams currently in the running. After games in hand are played the league could see the gap between first and fourth separated by a single point.

Concordia’s doing their part to stay in it since the restart of play, having avenged a 7-3 drumming at the hands of McGill, returning the favour with a 7-4 win of their own. With their two scheduled games against Carleton University cancelled, they’ll be looking forward to an Ottawa University matchup on Feb. 22 to keep them in the running for first.

Women’s Hockey

Both McGill and Concordia took advantage of the restart of RSEQ play to further their lead over the pack. Concordia handled rivals Université de Montréal with a 3-0 win, keeping the gap between them and the first place Martlets at a single point.

Emmy Fecteau’s strong three-point performance and a Madison Oakes shutout will lead the Stingers into a crucial road game against Carleton on Feb. 25 before hosting Bishop’s University on Feb. 27.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team started off their return to play with a best-case scenario by sweeping a home-and-home series with the Université Laval Rouge et Or to finish the week tied for first place with Université de Québec à Montréal.

Guard Myriam Leclerc was her usual dominant self, picking up 20 and 25 points respectively along with some suffocating team defence.

Next week will see another home-and-home series, this time against Bishop’s. Concordia will host the first game on Feb. 24 before they head out on the road for the return leg on Feb. 26.

Men’s Basketball

It was a perfect start for Concordia basketball as the men’s team followed up the womens’ home-and-home sweep with one of their own, beating Laval 78-72 and 75-69. That’s enough to hold onto second place for the time being, but they’re still two games behind the white-hot McGill Redbirds who sit atop the standings with a perfect 6-0.

The men’s team will be travelling with the women’s team as they will be gearing up for a crucial home-and-home series against Bishop’s as well.