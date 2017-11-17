Stingers Men’s Hockey Reaches Top Ten National Ranking

For First Time This Season, Concordia Listed in U Sports Top Ten

The Stinger enter the national top-ten in the tenth spot. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Coming off a pair of decisive wins this past weekend, the Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team’s 10-2-2 record propelled them to the number ten spot on U Sports’ national rankings as the first half of the season comes to a close.

The national rankings are based on a weekly poll involving U Sports coaches as well as local and national media covering university sports.

While happy with the ranking, head coach Marc-Andre Element said he is not overly concerned with national rankings, focusing instead on his team’s play and strong record as indicators of their success.

The team’s placement among the nation’s best was driven by an outstanding start to the season by U Sports’ top scorer forward Anthony Beauregard along with a young, talented forward core that is scoring at a rate of four goals per game.

Along with the highly productive offense, the Stingers have also received good goaltending from Marc-Antoine Turcotte, who currently holds U Sports’ third best save percentage at .939 per cent.

The Stingers will enter their holiday break after a weekend of games at the Ed Meagher arena against the Nipissing Lakers and the Laurentian Voyageurs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, respectively.

