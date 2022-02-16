Stingers 7, Redbirds 4: Early offensive rampage seals men’s hockey rivalry win

Dominant powerplay grants Concordia first win in return to action

In their first game back from another COVID-related shutdown, Concordia dominated from start to finish, closing in on first place in the division. File Caroline Marsh

After jumping out to a 5-1 lead, the Concordia Stingers men’s hockey teams didn’t look back, running away to a 7-4 victory over inner-city rivals McGill Redbirds on Tuesday evening at McConnell Arena

After a humiliating 7-3 home loss against McGill back in December, the Stingers came flying out of the gates, outshooting the Redbirds 19-3, hoping to return the favour. Forward Paycen Bjorklund opened the scoring five minutes in, with McGill defenceman Mitchell Prowse immediately replying and tying the game up. Concordia then began imposing their will, scoring two more in the frame with centerman Jeffrey Durocher netting the first of four Stingers powerplay goals.

The beginning of the second was no different with forwards Phelix Martineau and Tyler Hylland adding two more to Concordia’s lead after some time with a five-on-three advantage. McGill would not go away quietly, however, as they would go on to score three unanswered goals, coming within one.

Concordia held their own in the face of the comeback attempt, scoring two more and putting the game out of reach. This was a strong return to form for the Stingers, who played their first game back since Ontario University Athletics postponed its operations in light of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. They now sit tied with the University of Carleton Ravensfor first place in the OUA’s Far East division.

Concordia will now travel to Ottawa to face Carleton on Feb. 18 at the Carleton Ice House.