Stingers 5, Gaiters 3: Concordia women’s hockey team rallies for third straight victory

Concordia finished off Bishop’s in the first of two matchups in three days

Stingers defender Alexandra-Anne Boyer scored two goals in the second period to give Concordia the lead back. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia women’s hockey team continued its winning ways with a 5-3 victory over the Bishop’s University Gaiters on Oct. 25. Concordia pushed its record to a 3-0-0, which leads the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ). Bishop’s sank to the bottom with a record of 0-2-0.

Concordia took a 1-0 lead through just four minutes of play after forward Émilie Lavoie netted her first goal of the season with a close-range finish, and defender Léonie Philbert finished an attack on the power play to double the lead just two minutes later.

However, the Gaiters didn’t quit. Winger Justine Turcotte pulled a goal back with a tap-in off a rebound, and a screamer from the faceoff circle by forward Majorie Bolduc knotted the score at 2-2. Just before the end of the period, a missile from Gaiters captain Gabrielle Santerre deflected past Stingers goalie Arianne Leblanc, giving Bishop’s an improbable 3-2 lead.

Concordia head coach Julie Chu applauded the team’s ability to stay in the game after a rough first period.

“I think when you get up and then they're able to come back it's easy to turn negative or get deflated,” Chu said. “But it didn't matter if [Bishop’s] scored or whatever was happening on the ice. We did a really good job with the bench energy. I acknowledged that, because then it allowed us to be good in the second.”

Bishop’s came out for the second period determined to hand the Stingers their first loss of the season. But Concordia defender Alexandra-Anne Boyer had other ideas.

Boyer’s first goal came with five minutes left in the second period, when winger Courtney Rice drove straight at Gaiters goalie Aglaé de Cotret before dropping a last-second pass into Boyer’s path for a backhand finish. Rice set Boyer up again five minutes later when her pass wriggled through traffic for the defender to finish in front of the net.

In the third period, a scrum in front of the Gaiters’ net saw the puck find Stingers defender Béatrice Caron in scoring position. With a finish through de Cotret’s legs, she scored her first goal of the season to apply the final dagger and secure Concordia’s victory.

Chu praised both Boyer and Philbert after the game, commenting on their skills as veteran defenders who also displayed offensive prowess.

“In regards to [Boyer], that was a tremendous game,” Chu said. “She comes on with a bit of swagger, and I love it, but it's based on the idea that she's going to also work hard, and that's what she did today.”

With another game against the Gaiters scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, Boyer acknowledged the confidence that came with a hard-fought victory.

“They were a physical team, but we were ready for it,” Boyer said post-game. “And obviously that win gives us momentum going into the next game on Sunday.”

Boyer also brought up the team’s energy in response to the first period.

“We just needed to take care of some stuff in the D-zone, which we really did in the second period. And everybody came out with energy,” Boyer said. “It was fun, and a good outcome for me and for everyone.”

Concordia claimed victory in their second matchup with Bishop’s on Sunday, Oct. 27 by a score of 4-1 at Jane & Eric Molson Arena in Sherbrooke. The Stingers will now look ahead to their contest against the Université de Montréal Carabins on Friday, Nov. 1. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m. at le Stade du CEPSUM.