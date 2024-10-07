Stingers 35, Vert & Or 27: Concordia completes Shrine Bowl comeback

The Stingers win their first home game of the year to improve to a 2-4 record

Stingers receiver Tristan Mancini catches a pass during the Shrine Bowl. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia Stingers overcame an early deficit to win their first home game of the season, defeating the Université de Sherbrooke Vert & Or in the Shrine Bowl on Oct. 5. Concordia trailed 27-13 in the fourth quarter.

To say that this matchup was a roller coaster for both sides would be an understatement. The Stingers defence allowed just over 400 yards to the opposing offence and still managed to achieve victory. A combined total of 62 points were scored by the end of the game, the highest number achieved in Concordia’s season thus far.

In the first half, Concordia’s defence and Sherbrooke’s offence traded haymakers. The Stingers struggled to contain the ground game, giving up separate 73 and 68-yard runs in the half alone. They also gave up a 50-yard reception in a sequence where Stingers defenders struggled to tackle.

The Stingers defence showed life when cornerback Mendel Joseph intercepted Sherbrooke quarterback Jérémy Fyfe for a score with 2:13 left in the half. Joseph followed up with another pick in the next series, leading to a field goal. Joseph’s performance earned him the Shrine Bowl’s award for outstanding defensive player of the game.

“My teammates count on me to make plays when we need it, so that’s what I did,” Joseph said.

“He’s one of the best defensive players in the conference, if not the country,” Stingers head coach Brad Collinson said when asked about Joseph’s performance. “Anytime we need a play, he’s the one that goes and gets it.”

The Stingers defence improved drastically in the later half. After allowing 24 points in the prior half, they only gave up three in the second.

“We saw some things that we needed to adjust. We were more gap sound against their run game,” Collinson said.

On the other side, the Stingers offence remained efficient enough to score two touchdowns in the second half after failing to score more than a field goal in the prior half.

The defence closed out the game for the Stingers, forcing a turnover on downs late in the game. Shortly after, Stingers running back Dwanté Morgan ran into the endzone, leading to the final score of 35-27. Morgan’s 131-yard rushing earned him the Shrine Bowl’s award for outstanding offensive player of the game.

Stingers wide receiver Tristan Mancini led the team in receiving with six receptions for 107 yards.

Quarterback Olivier Roy connected with Mancini for a crucial two-point conversion after a touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. This was the team's first lead since the first quarter where they led 3-1.

“He’s been my quarterback for four years now. He’s amazing,” Mancini said when asked about his on-field chemistry with Roy. “He puts the ball where it has to be.”

The Stingers will head into a bye week before hosting the Université de Montréal Carabins at Concordia Stadium on Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.