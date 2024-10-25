Stingers 1, Redbirds 0: Concordia pulls off sixth consecutive win

The Stingers men’s hockey team hangs onto home win against the McGill Redbirds

Defenceman Sean Larochelle thinks that the Stingers have had success by focusing on themselves instead of their opponents. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team beat the McGill Redbirds 1-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Ed Meagher Arena was near capacity to watch the two rivals face off.

“I told the guys it was going to be a really tight game,” Stingers head coach Marc-André Elément said. “The little details will make the difference.”

McGill, who entered the game with a 2-2 season record, led the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference in both points and wins last season.

The Stingers aren’t preoccupied with the performance of opposing teams, according to defenceman Sean Larochelle.

“Since the start of the season, we’re focusing on us,” Larochelle said.

The Stingers came out swinging in the first period, nearly doubling the Redbirds’ shots on goal. Just after the 10-minute mark, forward Mikael Huchette scored a tricky goal just in front of the net, with several Redbirds surrounding him. Forwards Isiah Campbell and Gabriel Proulx were credited with the assist.

The second period featured more physical play on both sides. Players on both teams were cross-checking, grabbing and throwing one another around enough for the game to be mistaken for a wrestling meet. The period saw only one powerplay, but there were several skirmishes that referees were quick to break up.

There were fewer shots on goal for the Stingers, but multiple smart plays and a great defensive effort left McGill scoreless through 2 periods. The Redbirds grew more desperate in the third, eventually surpassing the Stingers in shots on goal for the remainder of the game.

While quantity does not equate to quality, McGill certainly had their chances. They squandered two power plays and a four-on-four in the third period, and even generated a few great shot opportunities against a full Stingers defence.

However, the Redbirds were no match for Stingers goalie Nikolas Hurtubise, who sealed Concordia’s victory with a 26-save shutout. The second-year goalie won the player of the game award and increased his save percentage on the year to .945.

“He’s been playing well since the beginning of the season and tonight he gave us the chance,” Elément said. “[…] He was the game-changer in that game.”

Hurtubise is ranked as the second-best goalie in the OUA and currently has over 100 more minutes played than any other goalie in the conference. He registered his first shutout of the season in this game, helping the team ascend to a league-best record of 6-0-1.

Their next game takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26, against the Royal Military College Paladins at the Ed Meagher Arena. Puck-drop is set for 2 p.m.