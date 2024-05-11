Stingers 4, Gee-Gees 3: Stingers win a nail-biter at Ed Meagher Arena

Men’s hockey team overcomes late push by the Gee-Gees

Stingers defenceman Simon Lavigne matched his career-high with three points. Photo Anthony Maruca

The Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team beat the Ottawa Gee-Gees 4-3 at Ed Meagher Arena on Nov. 2.

Despite a valiant effort from the Gee-Gees, who managed to stay within a goal throughout the game, they could not defeat one of the hottest teams in U Sports. The Stingers extended their win streak to nine games and remained perfect at home. Their record on the season now stands at 9-0-1.

Forward Nicholas Girouard opened the scoring as he tipped in a wrist shot from defenceman Simon Lavigne. Lavigne scored twice, including a powerplay goal in the second period. Concordia’s fourth marker was a late shorthanded goal that ended up being the game-winner, scored by forward Édouard Charron.

“Charron and [Gabriel] Proulx and the PK [penalty kill] guys did an amazing job,” head coach Marc-André Elément said postgame. “I think special units were amazing tonight and it’s another two points for us.”

Lavigne registered three points in the game, equalling his career high in points.

“Well, it's just when you play the right way, you just try and bring that offensive stuff. For me, that's working,” Lavigne said. “Goals come with guys all around me, so it's just nice to have some points and, you know, every game I want to do my best. Points are coming right now.”

The Gee-Gees did their best to keep up, but Charron’s shorthanded goal ended up being their downfall. They made the last five minutes interesting by pulling within one on their late powerplay and pulling goaltender Franky Lapenna for the sixth attacker. There was a goal line sprawl with five seconds remaining but the puck stayed out and the Stingers skated off with the win.

“End of the game was intense,” defenceman Christopher Inniss said. “Ottawa, they pushed back. They wanted that last goal to tie the game. I think we did a good job standing our ground and finding a way to close out the game.”

Elément’s team has the best record in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference and has a challenging upcoming run of fixtures.

“Now it's just to refocus and get ready,” Elément said. “So we have the whole week to get ready to prepare ourselves to play against McGill. Next two games are against them, so we’ll make sure we’re ready as a team.”

The McGill Redbirds are currently fifth in the OUA East and have played two games fewer than the Stingers. The Stingers and Redbirds rivalry often features unmissable action.

“Obviously it's always fun playing well against McGill and that rivalry,” Inniss said.

The Stingers will play McGill at Place Bell on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and then come home to Ed Meagher Arena for the Corey Cup game on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.