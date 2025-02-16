Stingers 9, Gaiters 1: Concordia throttles Bishop’s

The Concordia University Stingers’ high-powered offence flexed its muscles in a dominant victory

The Stingers have won 19 of their 20 regular season games. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team steamrolled the Bishop’s University Gaiters in a 9-1 demolition on Friday, Feb. 14 at Ed Meagher Arena. Concordia improved to 18-0-1 with a stranglehold on the top spot in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), while Bishop’s slipped to 9-8-3.

In the home stretch of the season, Stingers head coach Julie Chu commended her squad for a complete victory over the second-ranked Gaiters.

“Even though we've had some success in winning, we haven't been really happy with our complete aspects, the different details,” Chu said. “There was always kind of something a bit missing, but today we're really proud with the effort that our team put in.”

Although the game was played on Valentine’s Day, the Stingers showed no love to their overmatched opponents. Concordia defender Léonie Philbert orchestrated a two-goal first period by assisting on forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon’s tip-in and then forward Alexis Bedier’s smooth backhand finish. However, the first period would offer just a taste of the onslaught to come.

Stingers defender Camille Richard’s missile pushed the lead to 3-0 four minutes into the second period, kicking off a run that would slam the door shut. Philbert added her third assist to feed Noémie Gaudreault for Concordia’s fourth goal just 25 seconds later, leading the Gaiters to replace starter Éricka Gagnon in net. However, the onslaught continued, as Stingers forward Émilie Lussier’s smooth wrister added Concordia’s third goal in two minutes.

The second-period avalanche continued with forward Rosalie Parent’s first goal of the season on a finish through traffic. Philbert picked up her fourth assist of the game on the power play with a feed to forward Émilie Lavoie, marking the Stingers’ fifth goal of the period.

Even as Concordia pulled the game out of reach, Bishop’s made the Stingers fight for every goal, dishing out hits and shoves at every opportunity. Philbert acknowledged the target on Concordia’s back as not just the top team in the conference, but the reigning national champs.

“It's going to be a reality,” Philbert said. “It’s been like that since the beginning of the year and we have to be ready for that. We know that they're coming for us but we're also not taking anything for granted.”

With four helpers on the night, Philbert not only claimed the title of top playmaker in the RSEQ, but also tied for the lead in all of U Sports. Chu pointed out Philbert’s ability to fortify any matchup with her experience and technique.

“[Léonie] does everything that we ask,” Chu said. “She plays big minutes in every scenario—we’re oftentimes able to rotate different people in with her and she doesn't even bat an eyelid. I'm grateful for everything that she brings.”

The Stingers didn’t let up in the third period, as Lussier hooked up with Lavoie for a crafty backhand, and the former’s second goal of the game. Gaiters winger Annika Lafrenière spoiled the shutout for Stingers goalie Jordyn Verbeek on a finish into the corner, but Lussier bagged her third goal and the hat trick with the ninth and final Stingers goal on one last power play.

In a game where the Stingers made it look easy, Philbert sent a warning to any potential opponents.

“We want to show the other teams who are getting to the playoffs what they have to be ready for,” Philbert said. “I think that if we play like that and follow our identity, then we get good results like that.”

Concordia’s season-ending home stand continued with a 5-2 victory over the McGill University Martlets on Sunday, Feb. 16. The Stingers now turn their attention to the final game of the regular season, squaring off with the Université de Montréal Carabins on Friday, Feb. 21 at Ed Meagher Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.