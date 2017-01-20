Special Issue: Ubuntu Talks

Chelsy Monie, a second year communications major with a minor in art history at Concordia University, created a website called Ubuntu Talks. Initially making its debut as a YouTube channel in March 2016, Ubuntu Talks serves as a platform to create conversations on the different identities that exist within the Black community.

“It was really important to me to create a platform like this,” said Monie. “I feel like a lot of the portrayals of Black people in the media are very stereotypical and not relatable.”

This article originally appeared in The Link Volume 37, Issue 19, published January 31, 2017.

