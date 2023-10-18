Since I have been loving you
Since I have been loving you
My agony is a serpent's skin that
Sheds and reveals new layers of suffering
My muscles ache from
Unfought wars with marking of wounds on my body meant to be inked on me
I cannot hide the battlefield that lives within my spirit
If I could evade
My soul would drip out of my pores
Like raindrops uncertain how to escape from the clouds
And roam free as it has been forbidden to do so
I seek inner peace in the hands of intruders
My identity forged and rewritten by poets on my behalf
I could tell God but he already knows
There's nothing new I could apprise him
Yet I still try
My confessions, a cry for help, go unnoticed
In my mother's womb, I absorbed all of her pain
My placenta filled with suffering
And destiny made it the composition of my flesh
I have suffered for eons
And without constant pain
I wouldn't know how to describe myself
Because you see
Pain lashed unto my skin
And bound itself to my cells
Becoming one
No matter how many times
I exfoliate, the hurt never leaves
My wounds never heal
I travel the world with scraped lacerations
That bleed unto those who wish to heal it
pain etched unto me
Like a child who fears abandonment
The load of carrying such burden
hunches my body
Dragging it down with gravity
-sanarelle