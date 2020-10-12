SATIRE: So Rude! Marginalized group really just keeps asking for justice

Is this really about the genocide we conducted again?

Courtesy Esteban Cuevas

Guest speaker Ray Cyss-Mann describes an Oct. 11th protest for Indigenous sovereignty.

Always trying to ruin our holidays, the Left tried to mess up Thanksgiving this year by protesting for Indigenous sovereignty on Sunday afternoon. A group of about one hundred people gathered at Place-des-Arts in support of the worst (and most basic) movie villain trope in cinema history.

This protest was a part of a larger, nation-wide movement called the Indigenous People’s Day of Rage. However, this is nothing more than drama stirred to Weaken the White Man—uh, sorry, typo. What I mean to say is that this name makes no sense; if Indigenous persons’ claims about being oppressed for centuries were really true, then every day would be their day of rage.

And speaking of rage, this puts me into so much of it! We white-and-right people are sick and tired of being bullied by the voluptuous Left day in and day out. It’s a different story at night in bed… but that’s beside my point. I am angry!

Speaking of sickness, I’d like to talk about the irony of these people gathering and protesting and all. These sheeple worship the government and listen to their word about the fake virus like gospel, but the second there are “human rights violations” involved they get all angry and turn against the same people they call God.

This same God, our Magnificent Canadian Government (MCG), even gave these people so many gifts: schools to indoctrinate—sorry, typo, I mean educate—children into following the white-and-right method; brand new real estate; along with the amazing possibility to earn one (1) pass into a version of paradise that we don’t know exists and that they don’t believe in. It’s such a good deal; how could someone be so ungrateful?



Today we live in a blissful harmony, where we essentially honour those who committed genocide against the people whose homes we stole and freedoms we took in exchange for our own profit. Why change that? This is how the world works; if you have bows while we have guns then obviously our “culture” is going to win. These guns were gifts from God for expanding our empire—uh, I mean, God’s lessons of love and of sharing His word.

Overall, white people have been really losing clout in the last decade or so and I am sick of it. Why do other people ask for rights? Why do other people deserve said “rights”? It’s 2020; obviously the world is at the most advanced stage it will ever be at right now and cannot change or evolve beyond here— I’m stubborn and the viewpoint that it was when I was born is the only viewpoint that’s correct.

Since the world is fair to me, I know for a fact that it’s just as fair for everyone else. No matter your colour, size, sexual presentation, and sexual orientation, the government, the police, and the people are on your side; even though sometimes I call you the same things my ancestors did to dehumanize yours (but only in songs, so it’s okay). I want you to know that, unless you deny my sexual advances, I will respect you no matter what.

