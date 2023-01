Salvation

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif.

if there ever was

an eve i owe her

for eating the fruit

that led to the

fall of so that

i could be under

you god in your

own right my body

your temple and

i the devout

brought to tears

exalting as my

pussy heart eyes

filled yes the bliss

is so divine i

spill and over

-flow and by

your hands i am

delivered

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 9, published January 10, 2023.