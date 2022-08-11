Poetry: My Egg Timer Lover
Hands travel over this broken body of mine
Soft feather finger tips
But when my hands find your body
They get stuck on Curves, stowaway clothes
Refusing to wander like they should
I do not work in harmony
Your mind ticks like an egg timer
Your body climbs pleasure like a mountain
I am stuck on this scratching mattress
Pine needle sheets and your tongue in my Mouth
Wishing I could be numb to sensations my mind worships
If there's another way to love
Mouth far from Mouth, busy hands keeping to themselves
I hope to never know it
You are overwhelming, car alarms and messy kisses
It's the sweetest sensation I’ve ever known
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 6, published November 8, 2022.