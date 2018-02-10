Racist Remark Made During PLSQ Cup Game

FC Lanaudiére Suspend Player Indefinitely

Daivy Makunzu was allegedly called a “dirty monkey” during a Coupe PLSQ game against Lanaudiére. Photo Courtesy Audrey Magny

FC Lanaudière have suspended Alexi Solis “of all activity indefinitely” after he allegedly made a racist remark during a PLSQ Cup game against CS Longueuil on Oct. 14. The club released an official statement on Monday night apologizing for the incident.

In the 108th minute of the cup game, Longueuil’s Daivy Makunza was allegedly called a “dirty monkey” by Solis of Lanaudiére.

Solis was left unnamed in the club’s apology, but Makunzu later confirmed to The Link that Solis was the player who did it.

“Based on our investigation of the situation, we concluded that our player made a racist verbal remark during this exchange,” read the club’s statement. “The members of FC Lanaudière and ARS Lanaudière have zero tolerance for any discriminatory or racist comments to anyone.”

The club apologized to all affected by the situation, continued to statement, and “has asked the player to do the same.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

