Poem of the Week: “Old Man, Blue Plaid”

A Poem Uncovering Time and Family

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Old Man, Blue Plaid”

I think the watches

must not fit your wrists after the weight loss

and I think

that it must pain you

You, man who commanded time

man of structure

measured the neatness of

the plate of food, the buttons on your shirt

the hand of cards you held

The clothes must fall loose atop your bones

amongst the folds of excess fabric you sit, bored

Staring at a plate of food

you cannot bring yourself to eat

the whisky has been forbidden, your liver groans

the hand of cards

is a cruel one I think.

I saw an old man, he pointed a wrinkled finger

Plump with wisdom, he stood

on posture and old age

but I hear

you become breathless and faint against the doorways, hear

you lie when the doctors ask if you fainted

if you’re in pain

do you

still point your finger

the way you taught my father to?

or have the lessons

grown thin with your limbs

can you still whistle the songs

you taught me that last summer

“Aquellos ojos verdes

que ya nunca volveran”

or is it true

your lungs fill up with water and give out on you mid-breath?

“Those green eyes that will never again

return”

I’ve learnt to whistle since, but will you ever hear me?

I need so much truth, will you ever answer me

Viejo? Will we ever meet again?

Am I a fool to hope this time you don’t

have the answers to my questions

