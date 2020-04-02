Poem of the Week: “Creature of Time”

“I know somewhere there are dimensions where you don’t”

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Creature Of Time”

I will dictate where I live

by the guidelines

of cities un-besieged by tyranny and hunger

handle the enthusiastic

communist student flyer carefully

knowing my Father

would crumple it in his palm

his eyes tired, they would close

stumbling back to a street, somewhere

in a city he never got to love again

Creature of fear

I will attempt the coming years

mapping treasure hunts to

passports that don’t get you stopped at borders and don’t

threaten you with their promise

someday you will be forced to come back

Creature of longing

Parents of parents, I hope someday

I’m not the baby you held one afternoon and

never saw again

I hope you don’t remember me

only in first steps,

Stumbling on my own feet

being chased away in laughter by

childhood games of hide and seek,

where you

never found me again,

where you

dream through the nights of

missing medicines,

water shortages

and electricity cuts

dream amid the darkness, that I’m

still hiding somewhere in your house

Creature of running

I know somewhere there are dimensions where you don’t

measure your chances in life by migratory policy

and you don’t

pray for your grandfather not knowing

what he looks like after the sickness

pray for the rooms you once loved in houses, not knowing

what’s in them anymore

I know

my mother fears

one day there will be a grandchild she will

only get to hold

through foreign photographs

like her mother has been cursed to before her, once

I asked my father if he too

had dreams, he whispered

I want to go home

Creature of chance

The date and hours will determine

what nations will be undone in what

decades

what strokes of luck will

free you from a life of tragedy

If you will be raised

stateless or knowing a place in its glory

How long you will

Hold your grandchild in your arms

when you will

Set foot in your country again, whether you

will live to write this.

we do not choose when we are born

I know this

Creature of time

Though I did not always

know it

Nov 7th/ 2019

Mtl. 1st snow

