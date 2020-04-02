Poem of the Week: “Untitled”

Follow @gabriela283

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Untitled”

Burning thoughts embodied

in a candle at my Grandmother’s

solitary it lights

and slow

the prayer is

Sometimes granted

the Saint and I meet at liquor

offering coins

the burn is subsided

as faded and framed

pictures of God

soothe out eyes to sympathy

Understood, the answer

generous cold wind downs the street

gratitude exists

all I’ve got to give

back to him

The prayer is

sometimes buried

unrecognizable the response

under the melting wax of this atheism

Solidified all through the bitter

stifling wind

Cold resentment

All I’ve got to throw

Right back at him

We could be liberated

if the prayer did not exist

But I end in my longing

her home—

as though it’s not

another summoning

he knows exactly what

it is.

Unanswered calls.

we like to think

the number’s not disconnected

only briefly out of service

every year—

Every goddamn year.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.