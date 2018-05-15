Patrick Donovan Resigns as Interim Football Head Coach

Stingers Former Defensive Coordinator Turned Head Coach Leaves Team

Photo Brianna Thicke

After several days of speculation and reports, the Concordia Stingers have officially announced that interim head coach Patrick Donovan will not be the football team’s head coach heading into the 2018 season.

The move comes several months after the sudden departure of former head coach and Donovan’s brother, Mickey, in January.

Donovan is set to join his brother on the coaching staff of the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

According to Concordia’s director of Recreation and Athletics, D’Arcy Ryan, Donovan’s departure came as a complete surprise.

“There was no heads up, it was a shock,” said Ryan. “We’re scrambling to find someone, which is especially difficult given that we’re eight to ten weeks out of training camp.”

Donovan was named interim head coach shortly after his brother’s departure for the CFL. He previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for four seasons.

Prior to his time coaching the Stingers, Donovan was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for cross-town rivals, the McGill Redmen.

The Stingers hope to announce another interim head coach in the very near future. A search for a more permanent candidate for the position of head coach is expected as well.

In a statement made to The Link, Ryan noted that the interim nature of the position adds a layer of difficulty to finding a solid candidate.

“Most coaches have already signed contracts and won’t be willing to leave […] with no guarantee of a permanent position. The athletics department is going to exhaust all avenues both internally and externally to find a replacement ahead of training camp,” said Ryan.

The departure of the Donovan brothers comes in addition to the recent announcement that all-star running back Jean-Guy Rimpel will also not be returning to the team next season for his final year of U Sports eligibility.

