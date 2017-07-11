Ottawa 2, #5 Concordia 1: Stingers’ Late Push Falls Short Against Gee-Gees

The Stingers Drop Their Second Game in a Row on Friday Night

The Stingers dropped their second game in a row against Ottawa. Photo Daren Zomerman

The Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s hockey team dominated puck action all night against Concordia.

The Stingers, who sit fifth in USports’ national rankings, opened the scoring when Keriann Schofield found the back of the net in the first period. Unfortunately for the Stingers, that would be the last of the offensive production for the team.

“It’s the little details we need to execute,” said Stingers head coach Julie Chu, reflecting on the loss. “It’s like we’re almost waiting until the end to bury the game. We’re missing too many opportunities”.

The first period was played primarily in the Stingers’ zone, but not many shots were taken by either team. Concordia killed two penalties, but seemed to struggle with puck control in both ends.

With the score 1-0 Concordia in the second, it wasn’t long before the Gee-Gees forward Melodie Bouchard found an opening on the power play and tied the game up.

Ottawa remained dominant in the third, with forward Laurence Morissette scoring the team’s second of the night, just after the halfway point in the period.

With a crucial late game penalty for the Gee-Gees, and the Stingers pull the goalie to set up a six-on-four chance to end the game.

The maroon and gold were unable to capitalize, falling to the Gee-Gees 2-1 on home ice.

The Gee-Gees outshot Concordia 20-18. While the Stingers shots came to life in the second period, they could only find offensive production in the final two minutes of play.

Chu addressed what this loss meant to the team.

“It’s going to be the mental side and belief. It’s our first back-to-back loss. The big thing is stay united and strong. We know we’ve prepared and done a lot of good things to get to this point.”

The loss drops their record to 4-3-0. Concordia currently sit second in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec standings behind the Universite de Montreal Carabins, who they face on Sunday at the CEPSUM.

