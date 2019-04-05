Number of Ineligible Voters Found on Elector List Withheld

CEO Refuses to Reveal Number of Non-Students Invited to Vote Online

After polling kicked off on April 2 at 9 a.m., the chief electoral officer soon learned alumni and other students not paying into CSU fees were being invited to vote online via email. File Photo Tristan D’Amours

Chief Electoral Officer Florian Prual says he won’t be providing The Link with a count of how many non-students were invited to vote in the Concordia Student Union’s general elections, saying the information is “confidential.”

“There’s no standing regulations that say that I have to,” Prual said.

The Link learned on Wednesday that at least four non-students were invited to vote in the CSU’s elections through the platform Simply Voting. Prual said the elector list was provided by the university.

“I’d rather not give that information, cause it’s not an issue that happened on my side, so since it was probably an error [on the administration’s side], I’d rather not,” he told The Link.

“It’s not in [students’] interest if the issue was resolved before the elections were over.”

