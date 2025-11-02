The PWHL Takeover Tour is thriving

The league has hosted four neutral-site games this season

The first half of the PWHL Takeover Tour has drawn great crowds. Graphic Stella Mazurek

In its inaugural season, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) hosted numerous neutral-site games to scope out which cities could be fit to earn a franchise.

In its second season, the league has continued testing more cities that could accommodate a franchise through the Takeover Tour.

So far this season, four cities have hosted neutral-site games.

The first game of the tour, held on Jan. 5 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, home of the Seattle Kraken, was a hit. With over 12,000 people in attendance, it was the largest crowd of the 2024-2025 season at the time.

Seattle could be an attractive hockey market for the league for expansion, as it is a relatively new market which had early success in the NHL.

After a successful inaugural season, expectations were high for the league coming into their sophomore year, and these expectations have most definitely been met. The PWHL Takeover Tour has yielded great attendance results through four games played, further cementing the league as a major one in North America.

Vancouver hosted the second game of the tour and made a strong case for receiving a franchise, surpassing its listed capacity of 18,910.

The Vancouver Canucks, like most Canadian teams in the NHL, have consistently had great attendance numbers. If the city were to obtain a PWHL franchise, it would likely have great success, however, the league may be hesitant to add a Canadian team, since half of its teams are already located in Canada. In order to further expand the league’s outreach, expansion to the United States might be the best route to follow.

On Jan. 12, Denver’s Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche, hosted the third game of the Takeover Tour, and it did not disappoint. The 14,018 fans made up the highest attendance of any women’s professional hockey game in the United States, topping the previous record of 13,500 set in Detroit last year.

Those three games were notably hosted on the West Coast, which shows fans that while all the current PWHL franchises are out east, the league is open to expansion on the West.

By expanding to the West Coast, the league could grow exponentially. Numerous western NHL teams have had great attendance the past few years within the area. Most notably, the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars were all in the top 10 for attendance in 2023-2024.

There is also a great marketing opportunity on the West Coast, as the NHL has numerous teams with large sponsors. Adding a team or two in the West would enhance the league’s notoriety and chances of landing substantial brand deals.

Additionally, a market for women’s sports on the West Coast has already been proven. The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has had great success in the West, with three of the five teams with the best attendance in 2024 being from the region. By adding a Western team to the mix, the PWHL could attract fans of the WNBA who wish to support the growth of women’s sports in North America.

The fourth game of the Takeover Tour took place on Jan. 19 in Quebec City, with the Montreal Victoire narrowly defeating the Ottawa Charge by a score of 2-1 in front of a sold-out Videotron Centre. 18,259 fans filled the stands, making a statement about why the city deserves a franchise. Losing the Quebec Nordiques to Colorado in 1995, the city has been eager to bring hockey back to the provincial capital, and a strong turnout on Sunday increased their likelihood of earning a franchise.

The PWHL had a fantastic inaugural season in 2024, and announced in October its intention to expand up to two teams for the 2025-2026 season. With the early success of the Takeover Tour, the league has several cities that have made a strong case for earning a team.

The league’s ability to sell out NHL arenas proves doubters of women’s hockey wrong. It is further proof that women’s hockey is here to stay and will grow exponentially. As the league expands, its popularity surely will, too.

Five games of the Takeover Tour remain. The first game will take place in Edmonton on Feb. 16 between the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge.

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 9, published February 11, 2025.