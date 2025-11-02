Arm Candy
Mister says
Come sugar,
Heaven is just up
a couple more steps…
Up a couple more steps
Is a white-floored room,
A dozen well-dressed men
Amid jars of purple gummies,
Plates of chocolate flowers
And bowls of women
Lounging with wide red smiles,
Glorious, black, sparkling eyes
And Lady Diors held like shields
Join us, says a man,
White-smiled
Moroccan
And deaf in one ear
The men meet,
Shake hands,
Compare penises under the table
Sugar watches
The women
The men
And God
The candy
The flesh
And the omniscient narrator
Join us, says the man
“Nice to meet you,” says Sugar,
Clutches her powder pink Dior
Takes her Mister’s arm
And steps into the bowl…
This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 9, published February 11, 2025.