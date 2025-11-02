Arm Candy

Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

Mister says

Come sugar,

Heaven is just up

a couple more steps…

Up a couple more steps

Is a white-floored room,

A dozen well-dressed men

Amid jars of purple gummies,

Plates of chocolate flowers

And bowls of women

Lounging with wide red smiles,

Glorious, black, sparkling eyes

And Lady Diors held like shields

Join us, says a man,

White-smiled

Moroccan

And deaf in one ear

The men meet,

Shake hands,

Compare penises under the table

Sugar watches

The women

The men

And God

The candy

The flesh

And the omniscient narrator

Join us, says the man

“Nice to meet you,” says Sugar,

Clutches her powder pink Dior

Takes her Mister’s arm

And steps into the bowl…

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 9, published February 11, 2025.