Why am I spiritual?

Turning small moments into meaningful practices

Despite growing up religious, I’ve never followed a strict “by-the-book” approach to my faith.

I was the kid who questioned doctrines, challenged what I felt was unfair, and remained unsatisfied with answers about purpose and identity. These moments of doubt and curiosity set me on a personal journey, one that was often inconsistent during my adolescence but eventually evolved into something deeply meaningful: my own spiritual practice.

The concept of a higher power has always felt natural, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve embraced spirituality as a blend of the familiar and the personal. I’ve mixed elements of my religion with practices rooted in my experiences, such as things that may seem minor to others but feel profound to me.

Whether it’s finding meaning in a song that came on shuffle, lighting a candle to set an intention or feeling extra intuitive when there’s a full moon, these rituals turn everyday life into something purposeful and hopeful.

I didn’t always feel comfortable in my beliefs. I’ve jokingly questioned myself, wondering if this was just some form of spiritual psychosis—reading too much into coincidences, searching for signs where there were none—but I’ve shifted that narrative. I now see it as unconditional optimism.

If I can find meaning in small, personal moments like catching the clock at 12:34 p.m. or spotting a specific car colour after asking for a sign, why shouldn’t I believe in them? If these signs bring me comfort and help me move forward, they have a purpose. It’s fun to chase the message and find the meaning. That’s what spirituality is to me: finding purpose and meaning in the little things.

In many ways, this personal approach to spirituality reflects a broader shift among younger generations. Manifestation and affirmations have gained popularity because they offer a sense of personal control and hope in uncertain times.

Gen Z tends to blend spiritual practices with modern life, finding ways to connect with higher powers outside of institutional frameworks. For many, spirituality offers something religion often cannot: freedom. It’s a platform for interpretation, a space where personal symbols, rituals and experiences hold unique meanings. In a world that often feels overwhelming, turning to unorthodox practices becomes a way to make sense of chaos and feel grounded.

Social media has made general spirituality more accessible, offering shared experiences and practices that inspire personal exploration. Yet, in today’s world consumerism is worshipped like a God, constantly dictating what we should want and who we should be.

This has led to the commodification of spirituality, where crystal bundles, zodiac guides and manifestation journals are marketed as essentials, reducing deeply personal practices to consumer trends. I believe true spirituality isn’t about buying the right tools; it’s about creating a practice that feels authentic and personal.

In the mess of modern life, there’s power in choosing to find meaning for ourselves. Holding onto these small, personal signs is how I stay grounded, no matter how ridiculous it might seem to others—and that, to me, is what true spirituality is all about.