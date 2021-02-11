My Student OPUS Card Will Put My Therapist Out of Business

Poem by Stella Mazurek. Graphic Eva Wilson

GUY-CONCORDIA

The metro’s hot breath,

suffocating, surrounding,

at each stop

dead air through hair,

is soothing

stuff the city down my throat

and console me

PEEL

the ride is way too long when you’re in a hurry and much too short when it needs to be there for you;

cradling your neck in a nap,

giving your legs their first sit of the day,

letting a mind zone away

PLACE-DES-ARTS

the white noise of whistling tracks

pressurised gasps of rail gaps

are comforting

BERRI-UQAM

I must be saving money because my student OPUS card costs half as much as a therapy session.

I want to stay below ground, let people mill around me and sound the alarm of reassurance.

SHERBROOKE

the streets above demand commitment

to be there, is to be aware,

productive, conscious, with direction

MONT-ROYAL

I wanted six more stops tonight.

LAURIER

I’m not ready to open my front door yet.

I swear there was another set of escalators to get out of this station.

one day,

I’ll ride to the end of the line,

and pay no mind to seeing shame

or wasted time

in simple pleasures

This article originally appeared in The Money Issue, published November 2, 2021.