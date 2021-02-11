My Student OPUS Card Will Put My Therapist Out of Business
GUY-CONCORDIA
The metro’s hot breath,
suffocating, surrounding,
at each stop
dead air through hair,
is soothing
stuff the city down my throat
and console me
PEEL
the ride is way too long when you’re in a hurry and much too short when it needs to be there for you;
cradling your neck in a nap,
giving your legs their first sit of the day,
letting a mind zone away
PLACE-DES-ARTS
the white noise of whistling tracks
pressurised gasps of rail gaps
are comforting
BERRI-UQAM
I must be saving money because my student OPUS card costs half as much as a therapy session.
I want to stay below ground, let people mill around me and sound the alarm of reassurance.
SHERBROOKE
the streets above demand commitment
to be there, is to be aware,
productive, conscious, with direction
MONT-ROYAL
I wanted six more stops tonight.
LAURIER
I’m not ready to open my front door yet.
I swear there was another set of escalators to get out of this station.
one day,
I’ll ride to the end of the line,
and pay no mind to seeing shame
or wasted time
in simple pleasures
This article originally appeared in The Money Issue, published November 2, 2021.