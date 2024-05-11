Movie Monster

Fringe ArtsPoetryZevida Germain — Published November 5, 2024 2 minutes

Naturally—If I did not grow hair on my chest, I would eat boys. boys

                                                                                the boys around you. 

You. you.. .. pretty pink nails… bright red lipstick

Myoglobin dripping down my medium rare steak I despise so

I would only eat

 Torsos    and    limbs

 

Clutching on to each rib   cage and tearing until I get 

Explosion of    blood   and ripping of    tendons 

Rubbery     intestines      slurped like spaghetti noodles 

Legs like chicken wings and I would not even mind the   veins 

You know they usually make me

 vomit 

yet

I think boys’ lungs could be chewed like 

bubblegum

Peeled off, skin layers like fruit roll ups

Separating flesh from membrane so intimate

 

Naturally–eating is about desire

So after I am done, I am so fucking hungry I give

My last little bit of humanity to dig through your 

                                                                                   garbage

The animal I am, tearing apart pads and tampons

Fresh cotton snow white on your bathroom floor

As I suck out blood and the           only blood

I want you I want youYOUyou I want you so close so

Quells blood dripping off the chin razor sharp teeth feminine hunger ‘til

I can get my starving, manicured nails into my next meal

But between my breasts, hair grows

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 5, published November 5, 2024.

