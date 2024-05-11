Movie Monster
Naturally—If I did not grow hair on my chest, I would eat boys. boys
the boys around you.
You. you.. .. pretty pink nails… bright red lipstick
Myoglobin dripping down my medium rare steak I despise so
I would only eat
Torsos and limbs
Clutching on to each rib cage and tearing until I get
Explosion of blood and ripping of tendons
Rubbery intestines slurped like spaghetti noodles
Legs like chicken wings and I would not even mind the veins
You know they usually make me
vomit
yet
I think boys’ lungs could be chewed like
bubblegum
Peeled off, skin layers like fruit roll ups
Separating flesh from membrane so intimate
Naturally–eating is about desire
So after I am done, I am so fucking hungry I give
My last little bit of humanity to dig through your
garbage
The animal I am, tearing apart pads and tampons
Fresh cotton snow white on your bathroom floor
As I suck out blood and the only blood
I want you I want youYOUyou I want you so close so
Quells blood dripping off the chin razor sharp teeth feminine hunger ‘til
I can get my starving, manicured nails into my next meal
But between my breasts, hair grows
This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 5, published November 5, 2024.