Movie Monster

Graphic Mira de Kovin

Naturally—If I did not grow hair on my chest, I would eat boys. boys

the boys around you.

You. you.. .. pretty pink nails… bright red lipstick

Myoglobin dripping down my medium rare steak I despise so

I would only eat

Torsos and limbs

Clutching on to each rib cage and tearing until I get

Explosion of blood and ripping of tendons

Rubbery intestines slurped like spaghetti noodles

Legs like chicken wings and I would not even mind the veins

You know they usually make me

vomit

yet

I think boys’ lungs could be chewed like

bubblegum

Peeled off, skin layers like fruit roll ups

Separating flesh from membrane so intimate

Naturally–eating is about desire

So after I am done, I am so fucking hungry I give

My last little bit of humanity to dig through your

garbage

The animal I am, tearing apart pads and tampons

Fresh cotton snow white on your bathroom floor

As I suck out blood and the only blood

I want you I want youYOUyou I want you so close so

Quells blood dripping off the chin razor sharp teeth feminine hunger ‘til

I can get my starving, manicured nails into my next meal

But between my breasts, hair grows

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 5, published November 5, 2024.