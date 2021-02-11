Montrealers gather to protest RBC’s $208 billion investment in fossil fuel
Country-wide protests demand Canada and its banks respect ecological goals, promises of Indigenous reconciliation goals
Nearly 200 protesters gathered in front of RBC’s downtown office to denounce the bank’s investments in fossil fuels on Oct. 29. RBC is the fossil fuel industry's largest funder in Canada, and the fifth largest in the world.
Since the Paris accords, RBC has invested $208 billion in fossil fuel projects, including the notorious Coastal GasLink pipeline, which cuts through unceded Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia. Although not officially affiliated, the event was coordinated in solidarity with land defenders in Wet’suwet’en.
The protest was organized by Divest McGill, Coalition étudiante pour un virage environnemental et social, Extinction Rebellion Quebec, Greenpeace Canada, Quit RBC, and Justice climatique Montréal.
In an action mirrored by 44 other municipalities in Canada, protestors urged the government to honour its promises in defending Indigenous communities and divesting from fossil fuels.