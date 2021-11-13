Montrealers come together in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en nation and the Fairy Creek blockade

Activists aim to put pressure on government to reject Teal Jones’ proposed injunction renewal

The torrential downpour that drenched those in attendance mirrored the rainy conditions being experienced by protestors on the front lines, said Leader of the Quebec green party Alex Tyrell, who recently spent time at the Fairy Creek blockade. Photo Stella Mazurek The torrential downpour that drenched those in attendance mirrored the rainy conditions being experienced by protestors on the front lines, said Leader of the Quebec green party Alex Tyrell, who recently spent time at the Fairy Creek blockade. Photo Stella Mazurek Wet’suwet’en elder Marlenen Hale, who just returned from the front lines in British Columbia , gave a first-hand run-down of recent events and shared stories from the camps. Photo Stella Mazurek A representative from Extinction Rebellion, one of the organizations who helped organize the action, addresses the crowd. Photo Stella Mazurek Hale ended by thanking the crowd for showing up despite the weather. “I owe ya’ all bannock,” she said. Photo Stella Mazurek Organizers take photos to send to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones. A statement was recently put out by Jones urging pressure to be placed on the government’s decision regarding the injunction. Photo Stella Mazurek Protestors hand out informational pamphlets about Fairy Creek. Photo Stella Mazurek

Roughly 40 protestors gathered in Place Émilie-Gamelin, across from Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault’s office on Nov. 12.

The crowd stood in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people and the Fairy Creek blockade in British Columbia. Since August 2020, protestors have been illegally attempting to block the activities of logging company Teal Jones. Blockades and encampments have been established on the unceded territory of the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht peoples in an effort to stop the old growth logging. Only 2.7 per cent of the provinces’ original productive old growth trees remain standing.

The protest was in light of the decision that will take place on Nov. 15, which will either renew or dismiss the injunction proposed by logging company Teal Jones.

The Alliance en Soutien à Fairy Creek QC and Extinction Rebellion both helped organize the action in collaboration with Wet'suwet'en elder Marlene Hale.