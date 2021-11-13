Montrealers come together in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en nation and the Fairy Creek blockade

Roughly 40 protestors gathered in Place Émilie-Gamelin, across from Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault’s office on Nov. 12.
The crowd stood in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people and the Fairy Creek blockade in British Columbia. Since August 2020, protestors have been illegally attempting to block the activities of logging company Teal Jones. Blockades and encampments have been established on the unceded territory of the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht peoples in an effort to stop the old growth logging. Only 2.7 per cent of the provinces’ original productive old growth trees remain standing.
The protest was in light of the decision that will take place on Nov. 15, which will either renew or dismiss the injunction proposed by logging company Teal Jones.
The Alliance en Soutien à Fairy Creek QC and Extinction Rebellion both helped organize the action in collaboration with Wet'suwet'en elder Marlene Hale.