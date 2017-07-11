McGill 93, Concordia 66: Stingers Blown Out of the Gym

Concordia Drops to 2-1 in the Regular Season After Big Loss

Follow @har_ri_son

Stingers guard Jazlin Barker attempts to run through McGill’s defence. Photo Elisa Barbier

“They fucking punched us in the gut first, that’s it,” said Concordia head coach Tenicha Gittens after her team’s blowout loss to the McGill Martlets Saturday afternoon at the Love Competition Hall.

In front of a packed crowd on McGill’s “pots and pans” day—where Martlet fans and their marching band were encouraged to bang pots and pans every time the Stingers had the ball—the Martlets set the tone early and did not let up.

“They knocked us first and we never knocked back,” said Gittens.

After closing the first quarter up a modest seven points, McGill’s lead ballooned to 21 points by halftime. By then, the rout was on.

“We have to go back to the drawing board,” said Stinger guard Carline Task, who led the game with 30 points. “Our first two games were good, but this one will give us some stuff to think about.”

As she has been for the past three season, McGill forward Alex Kiss-Rusk was dominant. She put up a team-high 27 points and 14 rebounds, along with three assists.

“They knocked us first and we never knocked back.” — Tenicha Gittens.

“You can’t give a talented 6’4 centre that much space to work,” said Gittens.

Concordia guard Jazlin Barker thought McGill’s offensive explosion was due to the team’s lack of defensive communication, a sentiment that Task agreed with.

“We have to communicate and make sure everyone’s guarding the right person,” said Barker.

One defensive bright spot for the Stingers was forward Ashley Moss, who was given the difficult task of guarding Kiss-Rusk. Gittens was happy with her defense, but would like to see her contribute offensively.

Moss exited the game in the second half with an injury, but Gittens said that she’d be ready to go in their next game.

The Stingers will have a chance to get back on track Saturday at the Concordia Gym when they host the winless UQAM Citadins.

“We’re going to get in the gym and put up as many shots as we can,” said Task. “Winning the next one is the only way to put this one behind us.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.