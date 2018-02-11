McGill 86, Concordia 63: Stingers Men’s Basketball Win Streak Snapped by Rivals

Stingers Lose Concordia-McGill Season Series 3-1

The Stingers couldn’t claw back into the game after falling behind in the first half. Photo Elisa Barbier

Concordia was unable to salvage the season series split with McGill. Photo Elisa Barbier

Saturday night was a long awaited moment for the two rivals, McGill Redmen and Concordia Stingers. They finally met again at the Concordia gym where the Redmen took a win from the Stingers.

Coming into their Saturday afternoon meeting with McGill, the Stingers were riding a three-game win streak.

After watching the women’s team upset the first-place and defending national champion McGill Martlets, the Concordia gym was packed and ready to watch the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec’s top-two seeds on the men’s side.

For the first three quarters, it appeared that the game was going to be tight.

“I thought at times we did a good job early on in the game,” said Concordia head coach Rastko Popovic. “At times in the second half, it was a very competitive game.”

Popovic was happy with his team’s third quarter defense, but mentioned that his team wasn’t making enough shots to significantly cut into McGill’s lead.

“We got some good shots, we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Popovic. “You’ve got to put the ball in the basket and that kind of hurt us in the fourth quarter.”

The Stingers shot 31 per cent throughout the game, and only 17 per cent in the second half. In comparison, McGill shot 52 per cent from the field. They were especially aided by guard Alex Paquin, who scored 23 points in the game.

“Alex Paquin is really good for them,” said Popovic. “He kind of torched the defense with the pick and roll stuff, but we could have done better.”

To add to his high point total, he collected three rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Concordia managed to cut their deficit to 12 points heading into the final quarter, but could not make it any closer than that. McGill outscored the Stingers 20-10 in the fourth quarter as they coasted to a win.

“They made us play fast and at a certain point, we would just run out of gas,” said guard Ricardo Monge. “It’s not really the way we want to play but that’s how they practice and that’s how they play.”

Monge and forward Schneiders Suffrard both scored 14 points in the game, while guard Jonathan Koud scored 12. Reserve guard Garry Merisier scored just five points, but collected a team-high seven rebounds in the game.

“Defensively, I think I’m a guy that brings a lot of energy,” said Merisier. “When the guys are exhausted, I’m able to pick it up and give them a break so I just do my job.”

Concordia has three games left to play before the playoffs. They head to the Université of Québec à Montréal to face the last place Citadins next, before playing the Bishop’s University Gaiters and the Université Laval Rouge et Or to round out their season.

