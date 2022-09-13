Inking it with the Link

Fringe ArtsPhoto EssayOlivia Integlia — Published September 13, 2022 1 minute
In Canada, two in ten people have at least one tattoo on their body. Of this percentage, individuals ranging from 18 to 34 are most likely to get a tattoo, according to the Ipsos Reid poll conducted by Global television.
After roaming around Concordia’s downtown campus, various students were more than happy to show off and discuss their tattoos. For some, these permanent markings served as an expression of their identity. For others, tattoo designs were completely random and simply chosen because of their aesthetic value. The Link went looking for the best tattoos to showcase.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.