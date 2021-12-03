I’d paint these walls with any part of me

Special IssuePoetryMorgan Moakler Jessiman — Published March 10, 2021 1 minute

Graphic Carl Bindman

Holding you

 

melts
me
thoroughly

 

Dripping down the side of the bed

Onto the original hardwood

 

Creating stains that will never come out.

 

I’d let you wash your hair in any mess I create
Maybe even the dishes
If our building turns off the damn water supply again.

 

I don’t mind leaving inches of me on these beige, broken walls.

 

 

 

We were never going to get our damage deposit back anyways.

This article originally appeared in The Gender & Sexuality Issue, published March 10, 2021.

Current Issue

The Gender & Sexuality Issue

Video

Lights on Peel tell the story of the Mohawk Clan system

Related Reading