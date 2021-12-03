I’d paint these walls with any part of me

Graphic Carl Bindman

Holding you

melts

me

thoroughly

Dripping down the side of the bed

Onto the original hardwood

Creating stains that will never come out.

I’d let you wash your hair in any mess I create

Maybe even the dishes

If our building turns off the damn water supply again.

I don’t mind leaving inches of me on these beige, broken walls.

We were never going to get our damage deposit back anyways.

This article originally appeared in The Gender & Sexuality Issue, published March 10, 2021.