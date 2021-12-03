I’d paint these walls with any part of me
Holding you
melts
me
thoroughly
Dripping down the side of the bed
Onto the original hardwood
Creating stains that will never come out.
I’d let you wash your hair in any mess I create
Maybe even the dishes
If our building turns off the damn water supply again.
I don’t mind leaving inches of me on these beige, broken walls.
We were never going to get our damage deposit back anyways.
This article originally appeared in The Gender & Sexuality Issue, published March 10, 2021.