How Much I Love You

Graphic Isabella Presley

Let me tell you how much I love you,

Like how the sun and moon dance at twilight.

The way your eyes encapsulate me,

The beating of my heart forever racing.

Let me tell you how much I love you,

The way your smile has my blood burning

Like a calm flame.

I imagine your laugh and the way your voice,

Envelopes my name.

Let me tell you how much I love you,

May it not be in vain.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 10, published February 13, 2024.