Fighting for Palestinian liberation

Protester holds up a sign to urge action. Photo Felix Legault Protester holding a sign. Photo Felix Legault Protester writing a message at the Aaron Bushnell vigil. Photo Felix Legault Protest organizer waving a Palestinian flag. Photo Felix Legault Protesters gather at the Esplanade Place Ville Marie to protest ongoing genocide in Gaza. Photo Felix Legault

On March 3, a march in support of Palestinian liberation took place to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The march is a part of ongoing protests happening every Sunday, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Since then, Montrealers have been demanding that the Canadian government recognize the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, enforce sanctions on Israel and cut off all political and economic ties to the state.

On March 1, another pro-Palestinian event took place as Montrealers gathered at the Norman Bethune statue, where a vigil was set up for Aaron Bushnell.

Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty member of the United States Air Force, self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25. He live-streamed his protest on Twitch, stating that his extreme act of protest was against the ongoing genocide in Gaza. He declared he would no longer be complicit in the genocide before setting himself on fire and repeatedly shouting "Free Palestine!" until he collapsed.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 11, published March 5, 2024.