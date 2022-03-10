The war from the perspective of Ukrainian and Russian students abroad

However, Christopher cautions against generalizing all Russians in this way. “My Russian colleagues [...] all disagree with this war. No one will say anything in public because even if they are outside of Russia they are afraid that their family might go to jail,” he said.

He also sympathizes with Russian soldiers, many of whom were forced to enlist because of poor economic prospects. “I believe there are nothing but victims on both sides [...] Most of them, if you look at the age demographics, are between 19 and 25 years old,” he explained.

Since the start of the war, many initiatives have arisen to support Ukrainians around the world. Christopher, along with work colleagues, travels frequently to the Ukraine-Hungary border to support Ukrainian refugees. He collects donations via Just Giving to pay for the gas, fueling buses driven by volunteers transporting refugees as well as other resources, including food and water.

“What I am seeing at the border is incredible courage,” he said. He recounted one story of a woman who brought her children to the border to be transported, but refused to get on herself. When asked why she would not board the bus, she stated that her husband and oldest son were fighting in the war and she would not leave them behind and walked back to Kyiv.

From a local perspective, there are different things that can be done to help. Raising awareness about the war and Ukrainian culture is the first step, according to Khmil.

For Pivtorak, asking the public to stop using colonial language, such as referring to the Ukrainian city as Kyiv and not Kiev, is an important step. He explained that language is a powerful tool in distinguishing Ukrainian culture and history.

Rallies are another proactive solution. “Going to rallies is super supportive for the community here and showing that support to people [even those] on the battlefield,” Khmil said.

The Ukrainian community is also asking for donations to financially support their country. Khmil encouraged individuals to look at Help Save Ukraine – an organization that pools together reliable charities for the public to donate to.

Montrealers may also donate ressources. Reva volunteers for the St-Michael Church where supplies are being collected and are first sent to Poland and later to Ukraine. The church is looking for medical supplies, like cabinet medications, bandages, and baby food, among many things, he said.

Khmil also explained how individuals can check out The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an organization that works closely with the federal government on how to approach the war. One of their main initiatives is a letter writing campaign in which template emails can be sent to government MPs pressuring them to act more efficiently on the situation.

“The more time we wait, the uglier it gets and the more people die,” she stressed.