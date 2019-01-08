Smaller Montreal venues are ready to open their doors to live music and crowds again

The Wheel Club, which has been around since the early 1960s, is nestled in the basement of a building on the corner of Cavendish Boul. and Sherbrooke St. W. Having started off as a social club for veterans, it made the shift to a music and arts venue in 1981 with its claim to fame being their weekly open-mic nights.

Hillbilly Night, which the Wheel Club hosts every Monday, is Montreal’s longest running open-mic group. While the Monday night crowd might consist mostly of country music lovers, Clifford Schwartz, The Wheel Club’s president, invites in all kinds of music and arts.

“Any style of music is welcome here. We’ve had R&B, classical music, Celtic. You name it,” Schwartz said. He added that they’ve also hosted art shows, political events, and comedy nights. Because of his love for all kinds of music, Schwartz said there is no specific demographic they cater to. Oftentimes you see three separate generations of music lovers partying together.

The Wheel Club is a non-profit and has come to be considered a cultural hub of NDG with its accommodating size that fits full-set bands and doesn’t need to worry about noise complaints from neighbours.

To keep business afloat during the pandemic, the club started live-streaming bands for people to watch and listen to from the comfort of their own homes. Working off voluntary donations, this set-up not only kept the Wheel Club alive, but also gave musicians the chance to book gigs during a time when live music was almost unheard of.

“It worked out really well,” said Schwartz. “We built up a lot of good will that way, just in the community in general.”