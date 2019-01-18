Say hi to security!

James has been at Concordia for a little over two and a half years. He said he likes to spend his time off in nature, either going for a walk or a run. He also likes to stay home and watch movies, particularly psychological thrillers. His top recommendation is Magnolia, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

He says his interactions with students are professional and he always provides a good service. “I try to be very familiar with them. So it's not like I'm speaking to them from a position above;, I'm on the same level.”

“We’re not only here to tell you what not to do and what to do, we’re here to talk to you as a person,” says James.

James also spoke on the distinction between “guards” and “agents” and what it means to him. “We have responsibilities other than just watching one point of entry,” he said. An agent’s job description also includes medical services and protecting loss of property, as well as working with houseless people who are around campus, he explained.

James’ job title is the community resource and prevention officer. This means he is particularly involved in the community around the school, more than other agents regularly would be.

When elaborating on his job description, James was hesitant to use the word homeless when describing the people in the community he looks out for. “They're just not having a lucky experience right now,” he said. “They're just like me, or you or anybody else, except they're going through something different than what we're going through. That's the way I look at it.”

“We're in the middle of the downtown core of Montreal, and we take up a big space of it. We have many buildings in the downtown core, and I think that we have a bit of a responsibility taking up so much of this space to give back to the area,” added Yannick

The current director of campus security, Darren Dumoulin, called James’ position “a bit of an experiment.”

Part of the “experiment” Dumoulin is referring to is an attempt to reduce on-campus theft. “This is one element we want to address and get a handle on,” he said. According to Dumoulin, the library and lobbies of the buildings are big target areas for theft. “There’s people who come on campus, it’s not necessarily students, and they do their rounds of the different universities,” he said.

Part of James’ job is to help and educate students on how to make universities less of a target area for theft. “If I come upon something that's left there, I actually catalogue everything I can see with my eyes, before I put it into the bag and take it downstairs to the security desk, but at no time do I go through people's stuff to check things or to see what they have.”

He spoke about an instance where a student had left their things unattended. Then, when the student came back,James explained why it was risky. About 10 seconds after James walked away, he was surprised to see the student put something down on the table and leave again to go to the bathroom. He concluded by saying, “it's a bit of a challenge what I do because a lot of times people will be very appreciative of the fact that I take the time to explain these things to them and give them new ideas on how they can prevent the loss of their belongings. And others just seem to have a little bit of a carefree nature about that.”