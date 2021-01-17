Getting candid with Montreal-based artist Erockfor

Afro-jazz artist Erockfor is releasing her upcoming album Phoenix this fall, which features her newly released single “Sacral.”

Her new album depicts her life’s transformation. Each song is about a chakra, with her final form coming to light at the end of the album. After moving between Korea and El Paso, Erockfor is finally back in her home city of Montreal to perform a recorded show and shoot a music video in September.

The Link sat down with Erockfor to further discuss details of her upcoming release.

Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

1. How did your music career get started?

It really started when I moved to Korea. I moved there seven years ago. I was working on music when I was in Montreal as well, but I didn’t really put in a lot of effort, and I didn’t take it as seriously, I guess. But then, I moved to Korea, and a few years in, I started a career as a burlesque performer.

2. What was working as a burlesque performer like?

It was really cool. I was really shy, but once I did it, I got super confident and very comfortable on stage. I started singing in my burlesque routines and from there I was just like, “You know what? My childhood dream has always been to be a singer, so I’m going to really try to pursue this here.” I linked up with a pianist and just started performing gigs, and then I started releasing music.