Don’t Miss Out: Arts and Science General Assemblies
Arts and Science Students Have the Power to Make Big Changes This GA Season
General Assemblies serve as the first major event for member associations to map our their academic year.
This year, the GAs will include an additional question shaking up political life at Concordia: the fall reading week strike. Here is when your MA will be voting:
Sept. 14: CUBCAPS (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics) 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 15: JSA (Journalism) 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 16: BSA (Biology) 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 19: CUPA (Psychology) 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 19: COMS Guild (Communications) 11:45 a.m.
Sept. 19: WSSSA (Women's and Sexuality Studies) 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: TESLSA (Teaching English as a Second Language) 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: SCSA (Science College) 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: PSSA (Political Science)
Sept. 28: CASE (English) 6:00 p.m.
The following list will be updated as more ASFA member associations publish their general assembly dates. The fall reading week strike is expected to take place between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7, 2022.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.