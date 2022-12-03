Don’t @ Me: I Love the First Snowfall

It’s not all bad, here’s why

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

To all the haters out there, hear me out. I’m not the kind of person who’s first on the mountain when ski season starts—honestly, I tried it once and discovered it really isn’t for me. I’m not even a person who wholeheartedly enjoys winter, but I do love the first snow.

The first snow is like the first brush stroke on a blank canvas. I find the beginning of each new season to be a little like that. The first snowfall means that another year is coming to a close, and—we don’t always feel like we’ve accomplished enough or it seems time is flying by too quickly. It also means that, along with blisteringly cold weather on the horizon, we’ll all have to ditch any modicum of fashion sense. It does, however, mean that at least one great thing has arrived: the holidays.

For me, the holidays bring a cozy season, fun music and spending time with friends and family. It’s extremely satisfying to be able to come home after a long day, make tea, get under a blanket in really comfy pyjamas and watch Buddy the Elf eat spaghetti with maple syrup on it. The first snow has become my excuse to thaw my holiday spirit like Mariah Carey does every year. I’ve already gone through both Home Alone movies as well as The Grinch Who Stole Christmas—the version with Jim Carrey, of course.

The first snow awakes my inner child. I think Canadians either genuinely love the first snow or hate it with passion. Whether you like it or not, it always comes around every November (or so) and you don’t have a choice but to buckle up. You might as well enjoy the ride a little.

This year, the first snow was exciting. I woke up at precisely 6:30 a.m. and peeked out of my still-closed blinds to see everything covered in snow. If you’re someone who likes the first snowfall, you’ll agree that those first few fake snowfalls, where the snow is gone by the time it hits the ground, are truly disappointing. This year, the snow victoriously stayed on the ground. Some people may think I’m crazy, but I think it’s important to enjoy the little things, especially the ones right in front of you. Why not celebrate a moment that can bring you joy instead of cursing at it?

Unfortunately, for those who don’t like the first snowfall, you can’t just “Marie Kondo” it away. You should simply sit inside and enjoy the satisfaction that is pure coziness. I’m a homebody at heart, and the key to enjoying your space is to tailor it to your needs. Buy a cute mug and make a warm drink you love. Prepare your favourite snack. Light that cute candle that smells of pine needles and put some music on, even if it isn’t Wham’s Last Christmas. It could even be your go-to ambient playlist.

I’ll always advocate for the first snowfall. It’s simply magical to me. If you don’t enjoy it, that’s okay. If anything though, I hope I’ve inspired even just a little bit of (Who) jubilation.