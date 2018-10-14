Concordia Warms up the Crowd With Decisive Victory Against Bishop’s

Stingers Women’s Soccer Team Shows Dominance With a 2-0 Performance

The Stingers women’s soccer team showed up to play in Friday’s thirteenth annual Erica Cadieux memorial game. Photo Elisa Barbier.

In a ceremony following the game, toys and gifts were presented by both teams to be donated to the Montreal Children’s Hospital in honour of Erica Cadieux, a former Stingers soccer player who died tragically in 2006. Photo Elisa Barbier

The Stingers women’s soccer team offered a strong outing to their fans in spite of the cold weather. This matchup against the Bishop’s Gaiters marked the thirteenth annual Erica Cadieux Memorial game.

Missing a penalty early on, Concordia showed resilience and scored before the end of the half. Second-year player Claudia Asselin scored her fourth of the season on a quick play from a throw-in.

“It feels really good,” said Asselin. “We were putting a lot of pressure on the goal. It didn’t really work at the beginning, but we scored at the end of the first half. This was a huge relief.”

“She has [been a leader on the team],” said coach Greg Sutton of Asselin. “She’s an assistant captain for our group. She’s a girl who is very competitive. She’s very demanding of herself and of her teammates. That’s what you need to have. She’s the epitome of a player that every coach dreams to have. Can’t say enough good things about her.”

Despite her missed penalty in the first half, third-year player Chama Sedki imposed her will on her opponents in her own territory. Her fast, physical play took many chances away from Bishop’s attackers.

“Defensively it was fine,” said Sedki on her performance. “I got a stupid yellow card, so I’m suspended next game, and I missed a penalty. Overall, not the greatest.”

Coach Sutton had nothing but praise for his player.

“She did [play a great game defensively],” said Sutton. “She’s physical. She quick. She’s got a great foot. She’s a general back there and it’s important to have that kind of player.”

The highlight of the match was a second half screamer from 35 yards out by Kathleen Evoy. The defender managed to send the ball over every player in the box, surprising the Bishop’s goaltender

Evoy’s tally assured the Stingers victory as they were already dominating the pace of play at this point of the game.

“Getting the first goal before the half was important,” said Sutton. “I think that was the start of it. The second half, we came out with determination to continue to be on the ball and on the front foot. I think we put enough pressure to get the second one. It was a lot easier for us from then. It about just determination and the girls were determined in the second-half to get better and we did that.”

Even though it’s cliché to say so, every game is going to be critical for the women’s soccer squad until the end of the season. With a victory against UQAM this weekend, the Stingers would be one point shy of a playoff spot.

“It going to be a good challenge for us,” said Sutton. “We’ll see if we can keep climbing the table and hopefully, get ourselves into that last playoff spot.”

Following Friday night’s game, a ceremony was held honouring the memory of former Stinger’s player Erica Cadieux. Members of her family were there to award the commemorative plaque to the winning side. Players from both teams were presenting gifts they had collected to give to Montreal’s Children Hospital.

Kickoff for Concordia’s game against UQAM this Sunday is set for 3:30 p.m. on the synthetic pitch of Stade Saputo.

