Concordia removes all COVID-19 health measures

The university’s case self-reporting and masking policies will end on June 23

The university is ending its safety measures against the coronavirus. File Photo Brian Lapuz

Concordia’s COVID-19 precautionary measures will officially come to an end on June 23. Students will no longer be required to wear masks on campus or report their cases to the university.

Concordia’s Student Communications Team announced in an email on June 15 that its pandemic protocols will no longer be in place following the end of the first summer semester. The email was a follow-up to its May 12 statement announcing the measures’ eventual suspension.

Mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory, but students can still choose to wear a face covering if they please, stated the Communications Team. “Concordia will continue to provide masks at most building entrances until further notice,” said the email. Masking will still be required at Health Services until further notice.

The university has not mentioned until when it will continue refilling its hand sanitizer stations and mask dispensers. Since students' return to campus last fall, Concordia has remained firm in its stance on masking—until now.

Although Concordia recommends students with COVID-19 symptoms self-isolate at home, the university’s self-reporting metrics will also be ending on June 23. This means neither students nor members of the administration will be able to keep track of how many COVID-19 cases are present at Concordia.

Read more: End of mask mandates in Quebec endangering the immunocompromised

Concordia’s ending of regulations will begin right in between its two summer semesters. The Student Communications Team also added that “Concordia is also discontinuing safety training and the daily health pledge,” in the June 15 email.

The university has not given any updates on its case numbers on campus since March 31, right as the wave in cases of the BA. 2 Omicron subvariant began.