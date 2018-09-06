Concordia Men’s Soccer Adds Recruit Alex Fontaine

The Stingers Gain New Defender for the 2018-2019 Season

Follow @DustinKFleming

Fontaine’s Cegep team won the RSEQ championship last season. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Alex Fontaine has committed to the Stingers men’s soccer program for the new season.

The young defender is a product of the Collège Ahuntsic Indiens, the defending Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec champions at the CEGEP level. Fontaine’s team finished this season with a record of seven wins, two losses and a tie. They finished second in the RSEQ for the regular season and a single point away from first place.

Standing six feet tall and weighing 178 pounds, the 20 year old joins new recruits like Demba Sylla and Sean Holmes as the newest members of head coach Greg Sutton’s team.

Lafontaine currently plays in the Première ligue de soccer du Québec, Quebec’s semi-professional league with the Club de Soccer St. Hubert.

He also played for the PLSQ’s Club Soccer Mont-Royal-Outremont’s reserve team and spent time in Lakeshore Soccer Club’s system prior to it leaving the league.

Lafontaine joins a Stingers group that went 3-8-1 last season. The freshman is set to study electrical engineering during his time at Concordia.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.