Concordia Men’s Hockey Brings in Zachary Zorn as Newest Recruit

Coaches Expect the Yellowknife Native to Provide Strong Physicality to the Team

Zorn is the newest member of what is shaping up to be a large rookie class Photo Daren Zomerman

The Stingers have brought in their first Western rookie of the offseason in forward Zachary Zorn. The Yellowknife native is a product of the British Columbia Hockey League and has already made his way east in preparation of playing with his new team.

At the Stingers prospect camp, Zorn made it clear his game is a simple, hard-nosed one.

“I would describe myself as a hard working guy that likes to get in the dirty areas, do the little things right. A two-way forward,” said the six foot, two inches forward.

The Stingers’ most alliterative name put up 20 goals and 42 points in his 57 games with the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials last season.

Merritt’s population sits just under 8000, and Yellowknife caps off around 20 000. Zorn’s new environment is something of a change for him.

“I’m definitely not used to the city lifestyle […] being around millions of people is gonna take some getting used to. But I’m looking forward to it,” said Zorn after his first time on the Ed Meagher arena ice.

His coaches don’t seem too worried about his ability to adapt where it matters most to the team.

“I think Zach’s gonna be a good body in [U Sports]. He’s a big boy who can skate pretty well,” said assistant coach Kiefer Orsini, noting how surprising Zorn’s strong movement is for a player his size.

Orsini explained that Zorn left home early in order to train in better conditions in Toronto in preparation for prospect camp, and eventually training camp in August.

The work seems to have payed off as he was the most noticeable player in the three on three scrimmage his first day of camp. Zorn showed some offensive flare coupled with a controlled and effective physicality that never verged into unnecessary aggressiveness or costly mistakes.

His play went noticed by head coach Marc-André Élement. The Stingers bench boss said he appreciated Zorn’s roughness and how well he used his body in the scrimmage.

Zorn and other rookie players will get their first chance to represent the Stingers at the end of August in training camp and the preseason.

